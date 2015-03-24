POLICE: 'No evidence' to support UVA fraternity gang rape allegation in Rolling Stone feature

AP Photo/Steve Helber Students walk by the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on the University of Virginia campus.

Charlottesville, Virginia police have been unable to confirm any facts in a controversial Rolling Stone magazine feature on a University of Virginia student’s alleged gang-rape, Charlottesville police chief Tim Longo announced Monday.

The Rolling Stone article has been questioned for months, after holes began appearing in the story of UVA student “Jackie,” who was allegedly gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house during a party on September 28, 2012. Police said that there was no evidence to confirm that any party took place at the Phi Psi house that night.

Jackie did not cooperate with the police investigation, Longo said. The department has suspended the investigation, but will reopen if any new evidence comes forward.

