Cops Reportedly Never Questioned Tamerlan Tsarnaev In 2011 Triple Murder Despite Several Leads

Friends of victims of a 2011 triple murder repeatedly asked the police to question Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev in the case, but authorities never did, The New York Times reports.



It was only after the April 15 bombing that Tamerlan’s name was publicly linked to the gruesome murder outside of Boston of Brendan Mess (reportedly Tamerlan’s best friend) and his two friends Erik Weissman and Raphael Teken.

Citing three law enforcement officials, The Times reports that Tamerlan was never investigated in the case even though his odd behaviour after the murders caught the attention of the victims’ friends.

Friends of the victims said they mentioned Tamerlan’s name to the police when they were first questioned and then again when he didn’t show up to the funerals.

The police also reportedly failed to go to the mixed martial arts gym where Tamerlan worked out with Mess. John Allen, owner of the gym, told The Times that Tamerlan had an odd reaction to the murders. Mess was allegedly a drug dealer, which Tamerlan seemed to frown on.

“As I said something, there was kind of a smile on Tamerlan’s face, and he laughed it off,” Allen told The Times. “He laughed off the fact that he was murdered, like: ‘Aw, man. It’s crazy right? Huh huh. It’s crazy right? I guess if you do that, that’s what’s going to happen.’ “

One law enforcement official denied to The Times that police had ignored leads into Tamerlan.

“Don’t you think if someone had told us to take a look at him and that he had information, we would have talked to him?” the unnamed official told The Times.

Tamerlan, 26, allegedly bombed the April 15 marathon with his 19-year-old brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Tamerlan died during a confrontation with police, and his brother just pleaded not guilty to the bombing.

