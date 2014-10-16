UPDATE: Four-Hour Police Stand Off In Liverpool Ends With Three Men Arrested

Google Maps: Corner of George St and Moore St, Liverpool

NSW police negotiators are trying to speak with a man inside a building in Liverpool on Sydney’s outskirts, following an incident in what’s believed to be a brothel.

Officers believe a woman remains inside the building with the man.

Police were called to a business on George Street about 8.30am today, following concerns from an occupant.

Officers have shut down access to George Street between Moore and Scott street, as a precaution.

The police would not reveal any more information on the matter.

Here are some photos being taken by locals in the area.

George St in lockdown, apparently a hostage situation. #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/biOHc259xY — Henry Chou (@YNS_Raever) October 16, 2014

PHOTO: Heavily armed police at a siege in Liverpool. @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/IMQSStUMSY — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) October 16, 2014

Loading #Liverpool #police View on Instagram

Loading Helicopters hovering, streets blocked off, riot squad, swat team. Another day in the south west, another day in Liverpool. #Liverpool #SouthWestSydney View on Instagram

Police have now confirmed that three men aged 36, 40, 44 have been taken into custody, where they will be interviewed by detectives at Liverpool Police Station.

Two women and two men left the building unharmed during the course of the operation.

The full circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

