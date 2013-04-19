ONE BOSTON MARATHON SUSPECT IS DEAD, ONE ON THE RUN

FBIBoston authorities say they have shot and killed “Suspect 1” in the Boston Marathon bombing while “Suspect 2” is on the run after a series of violent events in Watertown, Mass.



Boston Police Chief Ed Davis tweeted: “One suspect dead. One at large. Armed and dangerous. White hat suspect at large.”

SWAT teams are currently scanning a 20-block area of Watertown where they believe Suspect 2 may be located.

Massachusetts Bay Transpiration Authority (MBTA) is currently suspending all service at request of police.

Police are calling for armoured vehicles to a specific intersection. This while busloads of residents being evacuated nearby. — Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) April 19, 2013

“We believe this to be a terrorist,” Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis said. “We believe this to be a man who has come here to kill people. We need to get him in custody.”

NBC’s Pete Williams reports that “authorities say [the suspects] came from overseas… had overseas military training… been here about a year.”

The dramatic turn of events began Thursday night with a robbery at a 7-Eleven — where Suspect 2 was ID’d by police — which was followed by a fatal shooting of a MIT police officer at about 10:30 p.m. in Cambridge, Mass.

Police say the suspects then committed an armed carjacking in Cambridge. When police pursued into neighbouring Watertown, the suspects threw explosive devices out of the stolen car.

The suspects and police then exchanged gunfire, which left Suspect 1 dead (with a bomb strapped to his chest) and a MBTA police officer seriously injured.

A Watertown resident recorded part of the shootout:

Suspect 2 drove away after Suspect 1 was shot and eventually abandoned the car.

Considered “armed and dangerous,” Suspect 2 remains at large while the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad assesses and removes any potentially explosive devices thrown on the street by the suspects.

There were unconfirmed reports that the suspects were named over police scanner and that one of the suspects was a missing student from Brown University, who looks like Suspect 2.

NBC’s Williams has been told by several officials, however, that the the missing student is not Suspect 2.

This post is being updated live …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.