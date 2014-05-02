Police Minister Mike Gallacher Has Resigned Following ICAC Revelations Over Illegal Donations

NSW Liberal MP Mike Gallacher has resigned as police minister following allegations that he was involved in a scheme to channel illegal donations from property developers to the Liberal Party’s 2011 election campaign.

The claims emerged this morning at the ICAC and involved former mining entrepreneur Nathan Tinkler.

Gallacher is the fifth Liberal MP to stand aside as a result of the corruption watchdog’s inquiry.

NSW Premier Mike Baird said he accepted the resignation but made “no judgement regarding those allegations”.

“However, it could take considerable time for them to be resolved, and this would constitute an unacceptable distraction for my Government,” Mr Baird said in a statement.

Speaking after the COAG meeting in Canberra today, Baird said that his police minister had “no option but for him to resign”.

“The allegations today are new to me, that’s the first I’ve seen them and obviously we’ve taken action,” he said.

“ICAC is doing its job… My job here is to fix it.”

“I will take every action possible to clean up politics in NSW,” Mr Baird said.

