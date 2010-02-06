Police Who Handcuffed 12-Year Old Girl For Doodling Admit They May Have Made A Mistake

Twelve-year-old Queens student Alexa Gonzales used an erasable marker to write “I love my friends Abby and Faith” and “Lex was here 2/1/10” on her desk.



What happened next?

She was reportedly led from the school in handcuffs and detained for hours at the precinct across the street.

“Based on what we’ve seen so far, this shouldn’t have happened,” City Education Department spokesman David Cantor told the New York Daily News.

Yes, probably not.

The New York Daily News has the full story.

