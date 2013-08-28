Police Make Contact With Missing Mother Of Two, Easing Concerns For Safety

Lisa Cross

Police have spoken to a mother of two who has been missing in NSW since the weekend.

It is understood Lisa Cross, 33, from Kootingal in northern NSW was reported missing to Tamworth police by her husband Daniel Cross.

Police said Cross left with the couple’s two sons, Luke, 10 and Logan, 9, after an argument.

“There was a domestic incident,” detective senior sergeant Craig Dunn told Business Insider.

Dunn said police have spoken to her over the phone, and that Cross is known to be in “another part of the state.”

“Until she is sighted by police it is still a missing persons case,” he said.

Police have no concerns for Cross or her children’s safety, Dunn said.

Since Cross was reported missing yesterday, the case has had a lot of locals talking.

Police had appealed to the community for information, with the young mother’s disappearance described as “out of character.”

Business Insider is in Tamworth talking to voters ahead of the September 7 election. Several people we spoke to voiced concern for Cross’s safety.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.