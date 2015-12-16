Police are looking for thieves who allegedly stole $9,000 worth of Christmas trees and tried to sell them

Authorities in Manchester, England, are on the hunt for a group of suspects who they say stole 190 Christmas trees from a local shop.

The trees, which have a street value of $9,000 according to the Guardian, were taken over three nights in late November. Surveillance video released by the police shows the alleged robbery.

The shop’s owner, Saqib Shabbir, told the Guardian, “It has almost ruined my regular customers’ Christmas. I don’t want the thieves to enjoy theirs. I don’t want them to have a smile on their face at Christmas. I have kept on for the customers, kept smiling on for the customers, but it has affected me.”

The police say the suspects have been spotted trying to re-sell the trees on the streets of Manchester.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.