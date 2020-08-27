Wisconsin authorities identified Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake as Rusten Sheskey

@davenewworld_2/Twitter A still from bystander video posted to Twitter, showing police following Jacob Blake.

The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake was Officer Rusten Sheskey, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

Sheskey shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, several times in the back as he was approaching his SUV with his three children inside.

“While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times,” a department press release said. “Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon.”

The release said that Sheskey has been a law enforcement officer with Kenosha Police Department for seven years.

According to the press release, officers attempted to subdue Blake with a taser but were “not successful in stopping” him. Sheskey and the other officers present were not wearing body cameras to record the incident because the Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, the statement read.

After he was shot, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said police “immediately” gave Blake medical aid, and he was later transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, according to the statement. Blake is in stable condition in the ICU, and his family and attorney said he is paralysed from the waist down.

The incident is currently being investigated by the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the FBI, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. During the investigation following the incident, Blake told officers that he had a knife in his car, and police located the knife and no additional weapons after a search of the vehicle.

Officers who were involved in the incident are “fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation,” according to the Wisconsin DOJ, and those involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The incident sparked statewide protests in Wisconsin, and Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard in response on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

