Police just shut down a stretch of road in upstate New York in search of two escaped murderers

New York State Police (L-R) David Sweat and Richard Matt are shown in undated photos released by the New York State Police.

New York State Police have released an update on their search for two convicted murderers who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility over the weekend.

Route 374 east of the village of Dannemora was shut down Wednesday night and was expected to remain closed overnight, while law enforcement officials investigate “a lead involving the escapees,” the update said.

Richard Matt, 48, and David Sweat, 34, were both serving time on murder convictions when they pulled off an unprecedented escape that has sent police scrambling to reel them back in.

The perimeter along Route 374 stretches from General Leroy Manor Road to Rand Hill Road in West Plattsburgh. Earlier Wednesday, the search was expanded to Vermont.

Here’s the full statement from New York State Police:

NYS Route 374 Closed East of Dannemora for Search

The New York State Police have closed Route 374 east of the village of Dannemora between General Leroy Manor Road and Rand Hill Road in West Plattsburgh to investigate a lead involving the escapees from the Clinton Correctional Facility. Route 374 is likely to remain closed through the morning. Residents can expect an increased police presence in that area. A detour has been set up using General Leroy Manor Road and Rand Hill Road.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.