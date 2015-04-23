Amazing new images show how thieves pulled off one of Britain's biggest jewellery heists

London’s metropolitan police just released some more images showing how thieves broke into Hatton Garden Safe Deposit over the Easter weekend.

A gang of up to seven thieves may have made off with an estimated £200 million ($US300 million) in gold, jewels, and diamonds after the audacious robbery. The Met says they probably broke into the building the vault was located in via a side door, while most people were gone for several days.

Once the group got in, its members disabled a lift, climbed down the shaft, drilled through the wall, and accessed 72 safe-deposit boxes.

The police have also shown how the thieves actually got in through the vault wall, using an incredibly powerful drill:

Bars were ripped from the vault door, too:

Here’s that hole in the wall from the inside:

They left it in a pretty awful state, then fled in a vehicle that was waiting for them outside:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.