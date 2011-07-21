More Than One In 10 British Cops To Lose Their Jobs

Photo: Kashfi Halford via Flcikr

A new report shows that 34,000 police jobs will be axed by 2015 as part of the British government’s austerity plan, The Telegraph reports.The news comes after strong public criticism of the British police force due to implications from the phone hacking scandal.



Prime Minister David Cameron said just yesterday that allegations of police bribery showed that they need to “take another, broader look at the whole culture of policing in this country.”

The City of London’s police force will be the hardest hit, with the government forcing it to cut 19% of its expenditures, The Telegraph reports.

The BBC reports that 14% of police roles will be cut, with the number of policemen and women will be at its lowest level since 2001/2002.

The study also announced that a 10% drop in police numbers could lead to a 3% rise in crime.

