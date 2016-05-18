Two people were shot during a police-involved shooting in Midtown Manhattan this morning

Two people were shot during the early morning rush in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.

The shooting, which took place on 50th Street and 8th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. left one dead, and another in critical condition according to CBS New York.

Police officers fired at a man carrying a knife at the corner of 49th Street and 8th Avenue, according to an NYPD spokesman.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the incident.

The NYPD have closed 8th Avenue between 42nd Street and 49th Street.

More to come.

Warning: The photos below are graphic:

Cops shoot man dead 49th & 8th #nyc pic.twitter.com/2BfmaL6bpE

— Tamar Mendelsohn (@Tamarmilly) May 18, 2016

Police officer who shot man looks traumatized #NYC pic.twitter.com/zQPJfn7pqo

— Tamar Mendelsohn (@Tamarmilly) May 18, 2016

One dead in NYPD-involved shooting in Midtown Manhattan, at 49th St & 8th Ave pic.twitter.com/jxpU6GsEgo

— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 18, 2016

