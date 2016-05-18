Two people were shot during a police-involved shooting in Midtown Manhattan this morning

Jeremy Berke

Two people were shot during the early morning rush in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. 

The shooting, which took place on 50th Street and 8th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. left one dead, and another in critical condition according to CBS New York

Police officers fired at a man carrying a knife at the corner of 49th Street and 8th Avenue, according to an NYPD spokesman

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the incident. 

The NYPD have closed 8th Avenue between 42nd Street and 49th Street. 

More to come. 

Warning: The photos below are graphic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

