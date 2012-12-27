Police Investigating Whether NBC Broke Law By Possessing The 30-Bullet Magazine They Showed On TV

Photo: NBC

If someone wanted to write a farce about gun laws in America, he or she might start with this scene:Two weeks after a gun massacre with a legal and freely available assault rifle killed 28 people in Newtown, Connecticut, American law enforcement personnel are investigating whether a TV network broke the law by possessing a 30-round magazine that they showed on TV.



This magazine, you might recall, was used as a prop by NBC host David Gregory in an interview with the head of the National Rifle Association, an organisation that argues that the answer to America’s gun problem is more guns.

Gregory showed the magazine to the head of the NRA and asked whether he thought fewer kids would have been killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School if the killer, Adam Lanza, hadn’t had access to one.

Now, because such clips are actually illegal in the city of Washington, D.C., where Gregory’s show is filmed, the police are investigating to see whether any laws have been broken.

Katie Glueck of POLITICO has the details:

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department is investigating whether any city laws were violated when NBC’s David Gregory displayed what appeared to be a 30-round gun magazine on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, a spokesman confirmed to POLITICO.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this matter,” said police officer and spokesman Araz Alali in an interview Tuesday.

When pressed on what the police department was investigating, Alali added, “The ‘Meet the Press’, David Gregory incident.”

“There are D.C. code violations, D.C. code restrictions on guns, ammunition. We are investigating this matter. Beyond the scope of that, I can’t comment any further,” he said.

Keep reading at POLITICO >

SEE ALSO: I’m Just Not Ready To Accept That We Have To Have Gun Massacres All The Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.