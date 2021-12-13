Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California

An individual died in the parking lot of Tesla’s Fremont facility, police said.

Fremont Police said firefighters were called to the facility this afternoon.

Investigators are still reviewing the scene.

Police say they’re investigating a death in the parking lot of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

In a press release, the Fremont Police Department said Fremont Fire Department personnel responded to a call at the facility at around 3:30 p.m. local time.

The subject was given medical aid and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told Insider investigators are still reviewing the scene and would provide updates later tonight.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.