Connecticut Police Investigating Whether Bullying Led To 15-Year-Old's Suicide After The First Day Of School

A high school sophomore from a wealthy Connecticut suburb committed suicide in his home after the first day of school following years of bullying, the Connecticut Post reports.

Google+ posts from 15-year-old Bartlomiej “Bart” Palosz, who was a student at Greenwich High School, suggest that he’s been struggling with bullying and suicidal thoughts for some time. One post even references a previous suicide attempt.

Schools superintendent William McKersie told the Connecticut Post the school is “looking very carefully at what has happened over the last number of years here.” Connecticut police are also interviewing students to investigate the bullying allegations.

Bart moved to Connecticut from Poland when he was in elementary school, according to the Post. He said on Google+ that he had been bullied at school daily for the past 10 years.

Family friend Lisa Johnson said Bart was a “total sweetheart” and that kids didn’t appreciate him.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Bart used a gun from his family’s safe to commit suicide, police told the Post.

