Police are on the hunt for this man they believe was the 8th assailant in the Paris attacks

Investigators are actively looking for an eighth person involved in Friday night’s terrorist attacks in Paris, according to multiple reports citing French government officials.

Authorities initially said eight assailants carried out the attacks, but only seven died, according to The New York Times. Six of them detonated suicide devices and one died in a shootout with police.

Police have identified Salah Abdeslam, a 26-year-old man born in Belgium, as the eighth attacker. Though he was born in Belgium, police say he is a French national.

Several teams of terrorists carried out bombings and shooting attacks across Paris on Friday evening, initially killing 129 people and injuring more than 300.

The eighth attacker is believed to be the driver of a black Volkswagen Polo that was outside the Bataclan concert venue where 89 people were killed, French station BFMTV reports. BFMTV, according to The Guardian.

“It’s not known whether he took part in the attacks or was an accomplice, but what is clear that his name does not figure among those who have been arrested so far,” the station said, The Guardian reports.

The man may have been able to pass through France into Belgium before border police were notified of his name, according to BFMTV. Two men he was travelling with appear to have been arrested in Belgium on Sunday, although the driver remains at large.

A French government official told Bloomberg News that ISIS — who has taken credit for the attacks — said it had sent eight people.

There may also be more than one Paris assailant still at large.

The New York Times reports that “an abandoned black Seat Leon that was used as a getaway car for the shooters at several restaurants in central Paris” was found in Montreuil, a Paris suburb. In the car, authorities reportedly found three Kalashnikov rifles, which are the same guns that were used in Friday’s attacks.

