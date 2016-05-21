Ryanair is being accused of breaching bribery laws with its 'Brexit special' promotion

Vote Leave has lodged a complaint with the police about a Ryanair’s recent promotion that the pro-Brexit claims is in breach of bribery laws, according to The Guardian.

Ryanair’s “Brexit Special” promotion offers British expats the chance to fly back to the UK on the day or the day before the referendum, June 23, for a discount price, starting at €19.99.

“This appears to be corrupt, since the company is offering discounts on the commercial rate to customers with the sole aim of ensuring that they vote and vote to remain in the European Union,” Dominic Cummings, campaign director of Vote Leave said in a statement.

Scotland Yard told The Guardian that it had received the complaint and that it was in the process of considering a response.

However, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary called the complaint “desperate” and Ryanair is extending the offer for another 24 hours. The “Fly Home to Vote Remain” is open until midnight tonight.

O’Leary said in a statement sent to Business Insider: “Ryanair’s Fly Home to Vote Remain seat sale, which allows UK citizens to buy a €19.99 one way fare to fly to the UK on 22 and 23 June next, fully complies with Ryanair’s policy of lowering the cost of air travel to/from the UK. Vote Leave must be getting really desperate if they are now objecting to low fare air travel for British citizens.”

Scotland Yard was not immediately available for comment.

NOW WATCH: Humans are defying the law of evolution



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.