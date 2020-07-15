Police across Virginia are searching for people who are putting up offensive flyers calling on residents to 'pray for white Americans in 2020'

Chet Strange/Getty Images A Ku Klux Klan member is escorted out of Justice Park after a planned protest by the Klan on July 8, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia police are investigating white supremacist flyers that are appearing in or near local resident mailboxes across the state.

The flyers, which were found in ziplock bags with bird seeds, read, “Most whites insist on making heroes and saints of criminal black.” It went on to say, “Most whites are idiots” and called for recipients of the flyer to “pray for white Americans in 2020.”

Listed as a contact on the flyer is the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan chapter, the Loyal White Knights.

More than 1 million people signed a petition last month calling for the US to formally label the KKK as a terrorist organisation.

In a Facebook post, the New Kent County Sheriff’s office reported that residents discovered the flyers near or in their mailboxes. The flyer was found in a plastic ziplock bag filled with bird seeds.

The flyer states “100% Americanism” and to “pray for white Americans in 2020.”

NKSO WARNS CITIZENS OF WHITE SUPREMACIST PROPAGANDA BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE AREA https://t.co/VBPw8uDgxe pic.twitter.com/BRUNFrKQL5 — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) July 14, 2020

Similar flyers appeared in Norfolk, Virginia, and in West Virginia last month, according to WVNSTV.

While authorities across Virginia are seeking any information linked to these flyers, New Kent County Police urges the public to not approach the individuals posting the flyers.

“Do not put yourself in harms way or confront anyone to do so,” a spokesperson said in the Facebook post. “We would like to locate the parties involved. Similar items have been left in neighbouring jurisdictions over the past six months or so.”

Last month, more than 1 million people signed a petition for the US to label the KKK as a terrorist organisation. The KKK is currently categorised as a domestic extremist group.

