Police In UK Prepare For "Summer Of Rage"

Here’s another anecdote to put in your UK-is-doomed file:



Guardian: Police are preparing for a “summer of rage” as victims of the economic downturn take to the streets to demonstrate against financial institutions, the Guardian has learned.

Britain’s most senior police officer with responsibility for public order raised the spectre of a return of the riots of the 1980s, with people who have lost their jobs, homes or savings becoming “footsoldiers” in a wave of potentially violent mass protests. Read the whole thing >

Add that to the UK’s decision to abdicate free speech, its declining national IQs among native britons, a culture of hooliganism, a dwindling energy business and the potential for spread from the rest of Europe and you’ve got a nice stew of destruction.

Civil unrest: It’s not just for China anymore.

(via Paul K)

