Cash-Strapped Cops Seizing More Stuff Than Ever

When your operating budget is smaller than that of the corner bodega, you have to find new ways to acquire funding. For Detroit’s police department, it involves seizing property for the hell of it:



Detroit News: The money raised by confiscating goods in Metro Detroit soared more than 50 per cent to at least $20.62 million from 2003 to 2007, according to a Detroit News analysis of records from 58 law enforcement agencies. In some communities, amounts raised went from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands — and, in one case, into the millions.

“It’s like legalized stealing,” said Jacque Sutton, a 21-year-old college student from Mount Clemens whose 1989 Mustang was seized by Detroit police raiding a party. Charges against him and more than 100 others were dropped, but he still paid more than $1,000 to get the car back.

