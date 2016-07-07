Police in Darwin are warning Pokémon Go gamers against catching a Sandshrew in the station

Pokémon Go launched in Australia yesterday and it has gamers everywhere going nuts.

The augmented reality mobile game lets users capture, battle, train, and trade virtual Pokémon who appear throughout the real world.

The only problem, as pointed out by people on Twitter, is that to capture different Pokémon, you may have to trespass.

https://twitter.com/VampireCaine/status/750527273531506688

So many people are going to get hurt playing Pokémon Go. FUTURE NEWS HEADLINE: Local man drowns trying to catch Magikarp — Alex Manuel (@AlexE_ish) July 6, 2016

Fully expecting to be stabbed by a gang in LA whilst hunting night Pokemon as soon as Pokemon GO is out in the US — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) July 6, 2016

OK I’ve been walking around playing Pokemon Go for ten minutes and half already walked into traffic twice. — Cameron Davis (@Gazunta) July 6, 2016

I want this Squirtle but I have to trespass in my neighbour's backyard. Hmm… #PokemonGO — Frank (@Chief_Sangy) July 6, 2016

And that’s why police in Darwin have warned players against trying to capture a Sandshrew which appears to be located in its office.

On Facebook yesterday local police said: “For those budding Pokemon Trainers out there using Pokemon Go – whilst the Darwin Police Station may feature as a Pokestop, please be advised that you don’t actually have to step inside in order to gain the pokeballs.

“It’s also a good idea to look up, away from your phone and both ways before crossing the street. That Sandshrew isn’t going anywhere fast.

Stay safe and catch ’em all!”

