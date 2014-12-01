Police Hope A Post-Mortem Will Help Guide The Investigation Of The Baby Found At Maroubra

Photo: Det Supt Gavin Dengate, Corporate Spokesperson for International Students/ Facebook.

Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a baby found buried in the sand at Sydney’s Maroubra Beach on Sunday morning.

It is hoped a post-mortem examination of the body will help police with the investigation as they are yet to identify the parents, or the age, sex and identity of the child.

Detective Inspector Gavin Dengate says the post-mortem will be carried out today.

“Hopefully from there that will lead and guide us in the direction we need to go,” he told the Seven Network.

Authorities are searching hospital and other records for any clues as to who the child’s parents are.

This grim discovery was made by two boys, aged six and seven, when were digging in the dunes at Maroubra Beach yesterday. Their father alerted police.

The incident follows the news of a newborn baby found in a drain in western Sydney last week. Read more on that here.

