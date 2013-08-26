Police Have Recovered The Body Of The Darwin IT Worker Who Was Taken By A Crocodile On Saturday

Sean Cole. Credit: Nine Network

Police have found the body of 26-year-old Sean Cole, who was attacked while swimming in the crocodile-infested Mary River on Saturday afternoon.

Cole was snatched by a 5-metre-long saltwater crocodile while celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday at the Mary River Wilderness Retreat.

Northern Territory Police recovered the body early this morning near where he was last seen. Several crocodiles were shot dead during the search.

About 15 party-goers witnessed the attack. Cole was one of two men who swam in the river at the party, despite signs warning visitors against swimming.

Cole has been a systems engineer at IT outsourcer Kinetic IT for the past 18 months.

There’s more on the ABC.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.