Police Have Raided Justin Bieber's House And Arrested His Friend For Narcotics

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012.

An alleged egging has led to pop star Justin Bieber’s house being raided by police, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bieber’s friend Lil Za was reportedly arrested for drug possession at the home, according to TMZ. The arrest was related to narcotics police believe to be cocaine, authorities said during a press conference Tuesday.

Authorities said the cocaine was in plain view of police while they were searching Bieber’s home in relation to the egging incident.

Police served a felony search warrant at Bieber’s Calabasas house on Tuesday. Bieber was detained while police searched his home.

The egging reportedly happened last week at Bieber’s neighbour’s house and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage. A neighbour told police that he saw Bieber throwing the eggs, according to the LA Times.

The investigation is ongoing. Bieber has been cooperative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.