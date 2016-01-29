Police have put schools across Sydney and Melbourne in lockdown

Photo Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Schools across Sydney and Melbourne were locked down or evacuated early today after threats were phoned in, NSW and Victoria Police said.

Six schools across NSW were in lockdown, including Penrith High School, Mona Vale Primary, Wollooware High School, St Monica’s Primary in Richmond and two others in Ulladulla and Ambarvale.

Lake Illawarra High School was evacuated earlier after a bomb threat was received where police came and swept the school looking for any suspicious items. However nothing was found and students have since returned to class.

The threats reportedly took place between 10.50am and 11.10am and by 12.50pm after sweeps the threats were deemed to be hoaxes. The whole police operation was concluded by 2pm.

A Department of Education spokesman confirmed threats had been received by a number of public schools.

“The Department of Education is working closely with NSW Police after several schools received threats this morning,” the spokesman said.

“Each school is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its students and no students are in danger.

“Police are attending at each location also as a precaution. Concerned parents can contact their child’s school.”

Information regarding police operations at numerous schools pic.twitter.com/8MkCV5m0c3 — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) January 29, 2016

Victorian Police later confirmed that several schools were also been evacuated after they received “a threatening phone call today”.

It is believed Berwick Chase Primary, Aitken Creek Primary School in Craigieburn and Reservoir High School in Reservoir were among those evacuated.

“The schools are being evacuated as a precaution. We are aware a number of other schools in other states and countries have received similar phone calls over in the past 24 hours,” a spokeswoman said.

