Police have found a body believed to be Stephanie Scott

Stephanie Scott. Source: supplied.

Police have found a body in bushland north of Griffith believed to be missing 26-year-old Stephanie Scott.

At around 5pm yesterday police discovered the body of a female while searching the Cocoparra National Park.

Police have since charged 24-year-old school cleaner Vincent Stanford with Scott’s murder.

There are reports that police used a triangulation based off Stanford’s phone to narrow down the search area for the body.

A crime scene has been set up at the location and forensic specialists are processing the scene.

Stanford was arrested for Scott’s murder after police allegedly found her blood in his car. The mother and the brother of the accused have been assisting police with their investigation.

Scott, who was last seen at work at Leeton High School on Easter Sunday, had been planning to marry her partner of five years, Aaron Leeson-Woolley, today.

Her family plans to hold a memorial picnic lunch for friends and family today.

