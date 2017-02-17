Police cleared Apple's CBD Sydney store

A file photo outside the Apple store in Sydney. Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

The flagship Apple store on George Street in Sydney’s CBD was evacuated “as a precaution” during lunchtime today as part of an as-yet undisclosed “police operation”.

Police began clearing the three-storey glass-encased retail store on the corner of King and George streets just before 1pm and traffic was diverted around the area, a police spokesperson told Business Insider.

A police sniffer dog was seen entering the building before police gave the all clear for people to re-enter the store around one hour later.

Gizmodo Australia captured part of the scene as it unfolded today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.