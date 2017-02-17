Police cleared Apple's CBD Sydney store

The flagship Apple store on George Street in Sydney’s CBD was evacuated “as a precaution” during lunchtime today as part of an as-yet undisclosed “police operation”.
Police began clearing the three-storey glass-encased retail store on the corner of King and George streets just before 1pm and traffic was diverted around the area, a police spokesperson told Business Insider.
A police sniffer dog was seen entering the building before police gave the all clear for people to re-enter the store around one hour later.
#Sydney #Apple store update: Police dog enters the building https://t.co/i5Qh0rCi1j pic.twitter.com/IOVUVgb0if
— Gizmodo Australia (@GizmodoAU) February 17, 2017
Gizmodo Australia captured part of the scene as it unfolded today.
Police Evacuate Sydney's @Apple Store https://t.co/NeddSh4Jgh #apple #Sydney pic.twitter.com/PWVj6psJck
— Gizmodo Australia (@GizmodoAU) February 17, 2017
Police Evacuate Sydney's @Apple Store https://t.co/beCYMlWNNb #apple #Sydney pic.twitter.com/7AtR6znUgr
— Gizmodo Australia (@GizmodoAU) February 17, 2017
