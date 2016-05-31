Police have charged a man for racially abusing senator and Olympian Nova Peris on Facebook

Senator Nova Peris. Photo: Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams.

NSW Police have arrested and charged a 64-year-old man from the Central Coast, 90 minutes north of Sydney, over alleged offensive social media posts on the Facebook page of Northern Territory senator Nova Peris.

Chris Nelson, a chiropractor, was arrested at his workplace in Victoria Road, Woy Woy, at 1pm on Monday and taken to Gosford Police Station where he was charged with “use carriage service (telecommunications) to cause offence”.

Nelson has denied making the comments, saying his account was hacked.

Peris, took a screenshot of the tirade against her and posted it on her Facebook page saying “Racism stops with me”, replied “Be easy to block and delete your comment Sir Chris Nelson but I’ll leave it there to continue to show the ugly side of this country as I have always done!

“You must have had a terrible life Chris to continue as an ADULT spitting such vile and racist hatred towards a fellow human being … My skin is my pride. Happy Reconciliation Australia Week mate.”

Her post has been shared more than 15,000 times.

The alleged post from Nelson called the Olympic gold medallist, who announced last she was leaving politics at the July 2 election ,after just one term, a “black c—“, telling her to “f— off”.

“Go back to the bush and suck on witchetty grubs and yams. Stop painting your f—ing face with white s— in parliament. Other than being a runner you are nothing.”

Peris retorted that she’s “coastal” and had never eaten witchetty grubs, but “the mangrove worms are delicious”.

It wasn’t the only abusive rant allegedly from Nelson’s account she received and reposted as a screenshot.

Nelson told his local paper, the Express Advocate, earlier today that he discovered what happened at 5.30pm on Saturday when Facebook sent him a spam notification. He subsequently deleted his account, which was also linked to an Instagram account, and says he’s since received death threats.

“I was clearly hacked. I’m the victim of a really horrible and extremely vicious hacking,” he said

Nelson said it was the second time he’d been hacked in a month and also denied he was racist, saying he had family who are Aboriginal.

Nelson was granted conditional bail to appear at Gosford Local Court on Tuesday 21 June, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party announced that Malarndirri McCarthy, a former journalist, Northern Territory MP and minister will replace Peris on the Senate ticket.

“Malarndirri… is a proud Yanyuwa Garrawa woman from Borroloola in the Gulf country in the Territory,” the ALP’s statement said.

