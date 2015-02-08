Police are pleading with Google to ditch a feature in its Waze app that could help terrorists

The National Sheriffs’ Association is upset over the ‘police button’ in the Waze navigation app. The feature allows users to see the exact location of police officers. The worry is that criminals or terrorists can use it to evade, or even target, law enforcement.

