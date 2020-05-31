Police across the country draw outrage for excessive force against protesters and media

Associated Press/Alex Brandon Demonstrators clash with police as people gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, near the White House in Washington.

Saturday marked the fifth straight night of unrest across the United States after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Clashes broke out in cities across the country between protesters and police.

Many videos circulated online showing instances of police officers using excessive force, both against demonstrators and members of the media.

Police across America drew outrage amid protests and riots on Saturday, the fifth night in a row of unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In a number of different cities, police officers were seen on mobile phone videos mowing down protesters with their cruisers, shoving people, pepper spraying protesters who were not resisting, and arresting or using force against journalists.

One incident in New York City was filmed from various angles, when two police cruisers surrounded by protesters hurling water bottles and pylons suddenly lurched into the crowd, mowing down a metal barricade and sending bodies flying.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the videos. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident “troubling,” but suggested the protesters were to blame for not getting out of the path of the cruisers.

Also in New York, an officer was filmed pulling down a protester’s face mask and spraying him with pepper spray. The protester’s hands had been in the air and he had been backing away when the officer approached.

I am heartbroken and disgusted to see one of my family members a young black man w/his hands up peacefully protesting and an NYPD officer pulls down his mask and pepper sprays him. @NYCSpeakerCoJo @BPEricAdams @FarahNLouis @JumaaneWilliams @NewYorkStateAG @NYPDShea cc: @EOsyd pic.twitter.com/tGK5XWS0bt — Ms. Anju J. Rupchandani (@AJRupchandani) May 31, 2020

Another video from Salt Lake City, Utah, showed officers aggressively shoving down an elderly man holding a cane.

Salt Lake City cops shove down an elderly man with a cane for the crime of standing along the street: pic.twitter.com/PCLkHqQtJg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 31, 2020

In Louisville, Kentucky, videos showed what appeared to be plainclothes police officers destroying water jugs left outside for protesters, and throwing bottled water into the back of a pickup truck. Other officers in riot gear could be seen surrounding the officers as they smashed the water jugs.

I cannot believe what I just witnessed. They pulled up onto the square with a police siren on and did this. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/65o2lgZCJh — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) May 30, 2020

A video from a residential neighbourhood in Minneapolis showed police in riot gear marching down a quiet street, shouting at residents to get inside their homes and shooting non-lethal weapons at people on their porches.

Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55 — Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020

Police arrested and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at journalists

Members of the media also reported rough treatment from police – and even arrests. The Minneapolis TV station WCCO reported that one of its photojournalists had been arrested, as did HuffPost in New York City.

Other reporters in Minneapolis reported that authorities had fired tear gas at point blank range, and rubber bullets, despite members of the media wearing their press credentials and clearly displaying their cameras and equipment.

This is the moment Minneapolis Police fired on our CBS News crew with rubber bullets. As you can see, no protesters anywhere near us- we all were wearing credentials and had cameras out. Our sound engineer was hit in the arm. #cbsnews pic.twitter.com/UAy7HYhGnL — Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) May 31, 2020

