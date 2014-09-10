Mother And Three Children Dead, Fourth Body Discovered, In Tragic Farm Shooting In Western NSW

NSW Police

A mother and her three children are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide on a farm in south-west NSW.

Kim Hunt, 41, her 10 year-old son, Fletcher, and two daughters, Mia, eight, and Phoebe, six, were found dead at their NSW country homestead around 3pm on Tuesday.

Police divers recovered a body in a dam around 2:15pm on Wednesday after about half an hour searching the muddy water, near to where a white ute was discovered.

Although not confirmed, the body is believed to be that of Geoff Hunt, 44, husband and father of the deceased.

Police believe the mother and three children died from gunshot wounds, but a post mortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

There are reports a suicide note was found at the property located on Boree Creek Road near the small country town of Lockhart, approximately 70km south west of Wagga Wagga in the Riverina region.

Police said the three children were found inside the house, while their mother’s body was discovered on the footpath behind their home.

Geoff Hunt has been missing since the discovery of the bodies.

Two crime scenes have been established at the property – one at the homestead, the other near a dam where police found the abandoned white utility vehicle.

The crime scenes are being examined by forensic officers.

Police are appealing to the public for information.

* If you need help, call Lifeline on 131 114 or Mensline 1300 789 978.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.