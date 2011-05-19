The World's Biggest Police States

In a recent interview, Muhamed Hassanein Heikal, a well-known Egyptian journalist and critic of Mubarak, discussed how the large police force in Egypt led to the fall of the regime:Simply put, the regime made the common mistake of those who rely on violence. When the police force grows to 1.24 million people who have access to all forms of technology, the result is excessive force that created a great illusion for the former regime about its true influence on the ground. Force is often arrogant and overestimates its influence. Here, I reference Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s The Autumn of the Patriarch to help understand what occurred in Tunisia. The tyrant was feared by everyone, but the people broke the fear barrier. The regime there was like the one in Cairo but on a smaller scale. When the people came forward, the tyrant fell quickly, just like the patriarch in Marquez’s book.

Mubarak’s police force was the largest in the world, with 1,500 policemen for every 100,000 people.

Nearby countries in the Middle East and Europe are also saturated with police, including countries that can’t afford them, like Greece.

#21 Mexico

Police force: 393,048

Police per 100,000: 366

#20 France

Police force: 228,402

Police per 100,000: 369

#19 Slovenia

Police force: 7,779

Police per 100,000: 386

#18 Hong Kong

Police force: 27,117

Police per 100,000: 393

#17 Zimbabwe

Police force: 50,000

Police per 100,000: 401

#16 Czech Republic

Police force: 42,117

Police per 100,000: 405

#15 Northern Ireland

Police force: 7,302

Police per 100,000: 411

#14 Bulgaria

Police force: 33,800

Police per 100,000: 442

#13 Croatia

Police force: 19,823

Police per 100,000: 446

#12 Greece

Police force: 50,798

Police per 100,000: 452

#11 Malta

Police force: 1,884

Police per 100,000: 459

#10 Macedonia

Police force: 9,905

Police per 100,000: 484

#10 Turkey

Police force: 341,770

Police per 100,000: 484

#9 Portugal

Police force: 51,584

Police per 100,000: 485

#8 Spain

Police force: 224,086

Police per 100,000: 494

#7 Italy

Police force: 324,339

Police per 100,000: 552

#6 Argentina

Police force: 205,952

Police per 100,000: 558

#5 Cyprus

Police force: 5,280

Police per 100,000: 668

#4 Russia

Police force: 1,383,968

Police per 100,000: 976

#3 Brunei

Police force: 4,101

Police per 100,000: 1,074

#2 Belarus

Police force: 138,432

Police per 100,000: 1,442

#1 Egypt

Police force: 1.24 million

Police per 100,000: 1,493

BONUS: #43 The United States

Police force: 708,569

Police per 100,000: 233

