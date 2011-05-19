The World's Biggest Police States

Photo: ap

In a recent interview, Muhamed Hassanein Heikal, a well-known Egyptian journalist and critic of Mubarak, discussed how the large police force in Egypt led to the fall of the regime:Simply put, the regime made the common mistake of those who rely on violence. When the police force grows to 1.24 million people who have access to all forms of technology, the result is excessive force that created a great illusion for the former regime about its true influence on the ground. Force is often arrogant and overestimates its influence. Here, I reference Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s The Autumn of the Patriarch to help understand what occurred in Tunisia. The tyrant was feared by everyone, but the people broke the fear barrier. The regime there was like the one in Cairo but on a smaller scale. When the people came forward, the tyrant fell quickly, just like the patriarch in Marquez’s book.



Mubarak’s police force was the largest in the world, with 1,500 policemen for every 100,000 people.

Nearby countries in the Middle East and Europe are also saturated with police, including countries that can’t afford them, like Greece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.