James Packer And David Gyngell Fined $500 Over Their Fight

Nine CEO David Gyngell will be $500 poorer if he doesn’t contest a police notice for offensive behaviour. Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images

NSW Police have issued Criminal Infringement Notices for offensive behaviour to James Packer and David Gyngell following their altercation outside the billionaire’s Bondi home in Sir Thomas Mitchell Road on Sunday afternoon.

The penalty notice carries a fine of $500 if uncontested.

The confrontation occurred when the Nine CEO waited outside the casino billionaire’s house as he was returning from overseas. The dispute was supposedly sparked by complaints by Mr Packer about a Channel 9 satellite truck outside his house.

The pair, who have been friends for 35 years, issued a statement saying they were still friends and Mr Gyngell accepted responsibility for the incident.

Police announced they were investigating the incident on Wednesday after photos of the two media scions were published in News Corp papers on Tuesday.

In typical cop-speak, the media release from the police simply said “Police today issued a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man with a Criminal Infringement Notice for offensive behaviour.”

The Nine network issued a statement saying there was no conviction recorded, and that Gyngell is “pleased” the process is now resolved.

