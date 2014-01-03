Police Find Kayak Of Missing Brown Student In Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say the kayak of a missing 21-year-old Brown University student has been found off the coast.

Authorities have been searching for Dana Dourdeville of Marion, Mass., after he failed to return from a duck hunting trip Tuesday.

Police say Dourdeville’s mother found his car parked at the West Island town beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard located the kayak about 3 miles offshore between West Island and Falmouth. Police say there was a single glove inside and it didn’t appear the kayak had flipped.

The search was called off Wednesday and a “limited search” was expected to resume Thursday.

A Brown spokeswoman says the school is concerned and following the news closely. She says “our thoughts are with Dana and his family at this difficult time.”

