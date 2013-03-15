Cops Find Missing Hollywood Exec's Car And Now Think He Was Murdered

Gavin Smith (left) was last seen May 1, 2012 driving his 2000 Mercedes.

Photo: ABC News screenshot

Police have found the car of the missing 20th Century Fox executive Gavin Smith. Smith went missing May of last year after failing to pick up one of his three sons from school.



The 57-year-old was last seen leaving a friend’s home May 1 in his 2000 Mercedes-Benz 420E.

The car was found last month in a Simi Valley storage locker in California.

L.A. Sheriff spokesman Steve Whitmore told Deadline they now believe Smith was likely murdered.

“Evidence in there and from other sources has led investigators in the case to preliminarily reclassify this as a homicide,” said Whitmore. “While no body has been found, they believe it was a murder.”

As of January, police were looking into John Creech as a person of interest in the case. Creech was the husband of a woman with whom Smith may have had an affair.

Creech is currently in custody due to unrelated drug charges.

Website findgavinsmith.com was set up to aid in the search for Smith. A $20,000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts is being offered.

