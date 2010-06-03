Police Finally Find Fraud Fugitive Alex Efrosman In Poland

A full fifteen years after the first accounts of 48-year old Alex Efrosman’s fraudulent ways were uncovered, he’s just now believed to have been captured for the last time, says the AP.



The earliest accounts of Alex Efrosman’s sketchy accounting date all the way back in 1994 and 1995, when the CFTC says he used the company Global Currencies to sell fraudulent foreign currency futures contracts.

Then twice in 1997, currency trading companies which Efrosman ran were the target of Federal proceedings charging that his companies defrauded investors, according to the New York Times.

There are many more.

So after the last one, in 2005, when the CFTC filed that he stole about $5 million from customers of two “hedge funds,” Century Maxim Fund and AJR Capital, he apparently fled the country.

There were records of his living on the Upper East Side before 1997. Now Alex is believed to have been a fugitive for the past five years.

The claim he now must face is from the CFTC, which says Efrosman used fictitious financial statements for trades that never occurred when he communicated with clients and when he solicited new customers.

At least he had a good long run. And got to see Poland!

