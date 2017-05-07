Police evacuate Louvre ahead of Macron speech

Police have evacuated the Louvre in Paris, where

presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was expected to speak, after finding a suspicious bag.

“Following the detection of a suspicious bag, the 300 journalists (who were processing their accreditation), were asked to leave the area for security reasons and taken to a different area,” an official from Macron’s campaign said, according to the Independent.

Macron had intended to celebrate a possible victory in the French election on Sunday night in the courtyard in front of the museum.

This story is developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.