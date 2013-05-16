Police Drop Charges Against Teen Whose Science Experiment Exploded At School

Kiera Wilmot

Florida police have dropped the charges against Kiera Wilmot, the teenager whose science experiment harmlessly exploded on school grounds. Initially, she was slated to be charged with two felonies and expelled from school for the incident.



A reaction between aluminium foil and drain cleaner in a small water bottle popped the cap off, caused a noise like a firecracker, and let off a small amount of smoke early on Monday, April 22 on the grounds of her school, Bartow Senior High School, in Bartow, Florida.

Kiera was a honour student who was well-liked at the school. She plays the cello and wants to study robotics. She had never been in trouble. She would have been charged with two felonies, “possession/discharge of a weapon on school grounds” and “discharging a destructive device.”

We talked to Wilmot’s lawyer a few weeks ago, who told us they hadn’t charged her with anything yet and that he was working to prevent charges from being filed and trying to fight her automatic expulsion.

We just got news that the state attorney’s office has decided not to charge Wilmot with any crimes.

Instead of charging her, the State Attorney’s office offered a “diversion of prosecution” which means certain terms are set up that Wilmot needs to meet — like community service — before the charges will be officially dropped.

The statement said:

Based upon the facts and circumstances of the case, the lack of criminal history of the child involved, and the action taken by the Polk County School Board, the State Attorney’s Office extended an offer of diversion of prosecution to the child. The child and her guardian signed the agreement to successfully complete the Department of Juvenile Justice Diversion Program.

The pending case has been dismissed. No formal charges will be filed.

She went through a 10-day suspension, and finished this year at an alternate school. The school district says they will take the state attorney’s actions into consideration when deciding if Wilmot can return to school.

