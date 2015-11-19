The police dog that died in the Paris raid is a trending hashtag on Twitter

Alexei Oreskovic

The hashtag #JeSuisChien (French for “I am dog”) is trending in Paris following Wednesday morning’s police raid on suspected ISIS militants in the Parisian suburb of Saint Denis.

One of those killed during the operation was a woman who detonated a suicide bomb, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office cited by The New York Times. Another person was reportedly fatally shot by the police.

Several French police officers were lightly wounded during the raid, and a French police dog nammed Diesel died during the operation, according to the New York Times.

The list of top trends on Twitter for the Paris region currently cites #JeSuisChien, with an assortment of tweets featuring the deceased 7-year old Malinois.

 

 

 

 

