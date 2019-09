This gem comes to us from Fox8 Cleveland. This man (we don’t know his name) was being transported by Royal Canadian Mounted Police.



He starts by disputing his detention, but then just breaks into a joyously loud rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

via Peter Suderman

