Police Face Assault Charges Over Death Of Tasered Brazilian Student Roberto Laudisio Curti

Police officers involved in the tasering death of Brasilian student in Sydney could soon face assault charges.

Roberto Laudisio Curti died after being tasered 14 times and sprayed with capsicum.

The 21-year-old was pursued by five police officers after he stole a packet of biscuits on March 18, 2012.

The Police Integrity Commission has given a brief of evidence to the Director of Public Prosecutions recommending four of the officers involved be prosecuted.

Senior Constable Eric Lim – common assault

Senior Constable Scott Edmondson – assault occasioning actual bodily harm, alternatively common assault

Constable Daniel Barling – assault occasioning actual bodily harm, alternatively common assault

Senior Constable Damien Ralph – common assault

The actions of the police have been criticised by the Coroner and the NSW Ombudsman.

“The police investigation into the death of Mr Laudisio Curti failed to adequately identify and deal with the question of whether there was any police misconduct,” said Ombudsman Bruce Barbour.

Coroner Mary Jerram said the actions of police were reckless, excessive and an abuse of police power.

CCTV image of Roberto Laudisio Curto

