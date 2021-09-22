Authorities return with K-9 units to search Florida’s Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé

Several law enforcement agencies continue to search Florida’s Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. North Port Police Department

Florida police are continuing their search for Brian Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing 6 days after Petito was reported missing. On Tuesday, she was confirmed dead.

North Port Police are searching the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve by air and by foot with K-9 units.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Florida police said on Wednesday that the “search continues” for missing Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, a person of interest in her disappearance and death. Authorities are scouring Florida’s Carlton Reserve by air and by foot with K-9 units.

Laundrie’s family reported him missing on Sept. 17, which was less than a week after Petito’s family reported her missing.

North Port Police said Tuesday that their “search of the Carlton & nearby lands concluded for the evening” and yielded “nothing of note.” They asked for the public’s help in the search, encouraging people to send tips to the FBI.

-North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 22, 2021

Petito was reported missing by her parents in New York on September 11, 10 days after her fiancé returned home to Florida from a cross-country road trip out West in the van the couple had been driving in – but without Petito.

Petito’s manner of death was ruled a homicide by the FBI on Tuesday after her remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions. Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement on Tuesday.