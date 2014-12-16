A Critical Investigation Has Been Launched After Police Confirm Three Killed In Sydney Siege

A critical incident investigation has been launched after three people died and four others were injured during a police operation in Sydney’s CBD this morning.

At about 2.10am this morning, a confrontation occurred between police and a man who had taken a number of people hostage inside a café on Martin Place.

Shots were fired when police stormed the Lindt Cafe.

The 50-year-old gunman, Man Haron Monis, a self-styled “Muslim cleric and peace activist,” was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Another man, aged 34, and a woman, aged 38, were pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Two women have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a male police officer suffered a non-life threatening wound to his face from gunshot pellets and was taken to hospital.

Another woman has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The police operation has concluded and the investigations into entire incident will be overseen by the Professional Standards Command.

All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of and make any findings about the events leading to the deaths.

