Police Commissioner Kelly Says There Are "No Guarantees" On Train safety

Photo: Jim Greenhill via flickr

In response to heightened concerns about rail safety, New York police commissioner Kelly said New York City’s trains and subways are as safe as they can be.According to a story in the New York Daily News, Commissioner Kelly said:



We have 5 million people a day that travel on the system, so things of an untoward nature can happen. There are no guarantees, but we’re doing more than any other city anywhere to protect ourselves.

The Commissioner went on to explain he has more than 1,000 counterterrorism officers, and 2,000 transit cops on daily patrols of the city’s subways, but that this is no guarantee of securing all points of attack.

There were two incidents of trespassing on the subway lines over the weekend, and Senator Charles Schumer has proposed a “do not ride” list.





