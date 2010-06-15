Hundreds Of South African Security Guards Riot Over Missing Wages From FIFA

Hundreds of South African security guards went on rampage last night, overturning trash cans and hurling objects and management and police. They were restrained by riot guards with rubber bullets and tear gas, according to Mail & Guardian.

The guards claimed they were being cheated out of promised wages:

Security guard Fanak Falakhebuengu was quoted as saying that he had heard guards would be paid R1 500 a day, but they had only received R190.

“They were supposed to give us R1500 — that’s what Fifa told us — and they gave us R190.”

Unfortunately, the World Cup seems to have amplified local tensions. Public sector unions are taking the opportunity to demand a 8.5% salary hike and could strike next week. You also have to worry about terrorism, although the rumoured top-target for Muslim terrorists — this morning’s match between Netherlands and Denmark — passed without a hitch.

