Police Charged A Man With Planning A 'Twilight' Shooting Spree

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with planning to shoot up a Bolivar, Mo., screening of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2” — a plot that calls to mind the mass-killings at a late showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” last summer.Blaec Lammers, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, making a terroristic threat and armed criminal action, according to a Bolivar Police Department spokesman.



He is being held on $500,000 bail, the spokesman said.

Police were alerted to Lammers’ plans by his mother, who became concerned after he purchased assault weapons and more than 400 rounds of ammunition, according to a report in the Springfield News-Leader.

After being picked up at a local Sonic, he confessed to police that he was planning a shooting spree and had bought a ticket to a Sunday screening of the “Twilight” sequel.

Lammers reportedly said he had little experience handling a gun and also admitted he was not taking his medication. The News-Leader did not indicate what the medication was for.

The planned shooting seems to have been partially inspired by the movie theatre killings in Aurora, Colo., last July. The theatrical exhibition industry was badly shaken after James Holmes, a 24-year-old former neuroscience student, killed 12 people and injured 58 others at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

A hearing on his case was delayed this week after Holmes reportedly attempted suicide.

