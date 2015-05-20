Police charge two Queensland men with using kittens to 'live bait' greyhounds

Photo: Vince Caligiuri/Getty.

A joint police task force investigating live baiting in the Queensland greyhound industry has charged two men with two counts each of serious animal cruelty involving the use of kittens.

Police allege the men, aged 26 and 62, from Coominya, used kittens for live baiting purposes between August 2014 and May 2015. They will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 27 and 28, respectively.

The investigation into the industry began after ABC TV’s 4 Corners program exposed the widespread use of live animals, including rabbits, possums and piglets, to train racing dogs.

The revelations have led to criminal charges in four states, the suspension of racing licenses and sponsorship withdrawals, as well as state government inquiries and the departure of the NSW and Victorian racing industry CEOs.

To date in Queensland, police have arrested 23 people on 65 charges as part of the live baiting investigation.

Last month, 55 greyhound carcasses were discovered shot in bushland near Bundaberg, 400km north of Brisbane. Inquiries into those responsible are continuing.

