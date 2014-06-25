Police Charge Queensland Man With $110,000 Bitcoin Theft

Getty/Sean Gallup

A 21-year-old man from Kingaroy, 200km northwest of Brisbane has been charged with computer hacking offences over the theft of the digital currency Bitcoin, valued at an estimated $110,000.

The man was originally arrested and charged with hacking and fraud offences against the US-based company’s computer network on March 19, following a four-month investigation.

Following further investigation, police from Cyber and Identity Crime Group rearrested the man in Hervey Bay yesterday, alleging he stole approximately $110,000 worth of Bitcoin, which is now be considered proceeds of crime.

He was charged with tainted property and breach of bail offences and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on 24 July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.