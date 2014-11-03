Police Charge British Expat Banker With Grizzly Double Murder In Hong Kong

A view of the Hong Kong skyline. Photo: Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

A British banker has been charged with murder after the bodies of two women were found in his luxurious Hong Kong apartment.

Early this morning Hong Kong Police charged a 29-year-old British expatriate, who they had arrested on Saturday, with the murder of two women in the Wan Chai financial district, the South China Morning Post reported.

Local media in Hong Kong named the suspect as Rurik George Caton Jutting, but he has yet to be formally identified, and will appear in Court later today.

On Saturday police discovered the body of a young Indonesian woman – her throat slashed – in the living room of the suspect’s luxurious flat. Police said the apartment was “covered in blood”. The corpse of a second young Indonesian woman was found about eight hours later, wrapped in a carpet inside a black suitcase on the suspect’s balcony.

Police said strict procedures relating to evidence collection is the reason for the extensive time gap between the bodies’ discovery.

Initial investigations suggest the corpse on the balcony had been there for three to four days and had begun to decompose.

“There was a stink in the building like a dead animal,” one resident said. “It was a shock because you would never expect something like this to happen in Hong Kong.”

CCTV footage showed the suspect entering the building with a woman around midnight on Friday. Police reports indicate the two women may have been sex workers.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London confirmed that a British national had been arrested.

“We are in touch with the local police and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” a spokesperson said.

According to his Facebook page and LinkedIn profile, Jutting graduated Cambridge University in 2008 and made a career in banking. He is believed to have been working for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Reuters reported.

The Wan Chai district on Hong Kong island has been the site of recent pro-democracy demonstrations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.